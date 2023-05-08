Courtesy ESU Athletics
Emporia State volleyball coach Ken Murczek, his staff and players will put on a series of clinics over the next three Tuesday evenings. The clinics will be held on May 9, 16 and 23 at the ESU Practice Facility.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Courtesy ESU Athletics
Emporia State volleyball coach Ken Murczek, his staff and players will put on a series of clinics over the next three Tuesday evenings. The clinics will be held on May 9, 16 and 23 at the ESU Practice Facility.
There will be two sessions each day. The first one-hour session is for all boys and girls in kindergarten through fifth grade and will cost $10 per session. The second session is for all kids in sixth through 12th grade and will run from 6:30 - 8 p.m. with a cost of $15 per session.
The clinic will offer a combination of fundamental skill development and competitive gameplay. The skills of passing, setting, attacking, & serving.
Registration is available at https://kenmurczekvolleyballcamps.com/esu-may-2023-clinics and persons interested in the clinics can contact Emporia State assistant coach Laurel Durst at ldurst1@emporia.edu or (417) 429-5486 for more information.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.