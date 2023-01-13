325155684_840146167281277_4658161055728159100_n.jpg
Courtesy Maurices

A local store is partnering with an international campaign — working to help provide bras, underwear and hygiene products to people in need.

Maurices, located inside the Flint Hills Mall, is accepting donations of new or gently used bras at its Emporia location through Jan 31. Proceeds and donated items will go to help women facing domestic violence and human trafficking, homelessness, impoverishment and more.

