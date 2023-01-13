A local store is partnering with an international campaign — working to help provide bras, underwear and hygiene products to people in need.
Maurices, located inside the Flint Hills Mall, is accepting donations of new or gently used bras at its Emporia location through Jan 31. Proceeds and donated items will go to help women facing domestic violence and human trafficking, homelessness, impoverishment and more.
“We’re asking the community to donate any gently used or new bras, and we’re giving them a $5 off coupon to their bra purchase here in the store,” store lead Melissa McMillian said.
Customers can also make $1, $3 or $5 donations to the campaign, as well as donate newly purchased underwear from the store.
According to McMillian, bras are the number one most requested item for women facing domestic violence or homelessness.
“And it’s the number one thing that’s not donated so it’s the most necessary of things that we need and we’re just trying to fill that gap,” she added.
I Support the Girls (ISTG) is an international organization with affiliates around the world working to provide bras, underwear, and menstrual hygiene products to people in need. According to the organization’s website, around 600,000 people are experiencing homelessness in the U.S.
“Girls and women comprise 36% (216,000) of the U.S. homeless population and they are the fastest growing segment of that population,” ISTG added.
In Emporia, donated items could go all around the world, or even go to help individuals in need closer to home.
“Our company is going to divvy out addresses for us to send them to, so it might be something that hits local,” McMillan said.
