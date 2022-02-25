TOPEKA – Gracie Gilpin scored 16 to eclipse the 1,000-point career scoring mark and Addie Kirmer added 15 but the Emporia High girls basketball team’s third-quarter comeback fell short in a 47-41 loss to Seaman Friday night.
The game was another in a series of hard-fought defensive battles between the two squads as the Vikings (15-5) avenged their 32-27 loss to the Spartans (15-5) on Dec. 10.
“I’m incredibly proud,” said Emporia head coach Carolyn Dorsey. “I told the kids, ‘I’m not happy, I’m a little frustrated.’ But man, they’ve had a great season so far and they just put on a pretty good exhibition show to a lot of people watching some really good defensive efforts by some kids playing as hard as they could.”
Both teams’ defenses were the focal point throughout the contest but perhaps never more so than in the first quarter. Seaman scored its first points at the 4:08 mark of the first period while Emporia didn’t get on the board until more than six minutes had passed.
Gilpin registered her 1,000th career point as time ran out on the opening eight minutes, tying the game at a modest 5-5.
“Defensively in the first half, we were great,” Dorsey said. “Our bigs played so well inside. I thought we got out on the perimeter as well as we could except for a couple of mishaps.”
The Spartan offense couldn’t keep up with the defense though as Emporia added just five more points in the second quarter. Meanwhile, the Vikings took advantage of a few of the aforementioned rare Spartan miscues to claim an 18-10 lead at intermission.
All 10 Emporia points came from Gracie Gilpin, who shot 4 of 7 in the first 16 minutes while her teammates went a combined 0 of 9.
“We can’t win big games with Gracie being the only one scoring,” Dorsey said.
The Seaman defense made scoring tougher by removing opportunities before they were even created. Emporia turned the ball over 11 times in the first half, a painful number when compared to its 10 points.
“We were sped up early,” Dorsey said. “...They were bad turnovers. We had a turnover late where we just weren’t on the same page. We can’t have that this late in the game against that good of a team.”
The Spartans fell behind 20-10 after two minutes of play in the third quarter and it appeared as if that period would follow the pattern of the first two. But then Rebecca Snyder converted an old-fashioned 3-point play and Gilpin and Kirmer scored back-to-back buckets to cut the Seaman lead to 20-17 with 4:18 left in the third.
After Gilpin hit another shot, Kirmer scored through a foul and tied the game 22-22 with her free throw with 2:05 to play in the period.
The Vikings responded and pushed ahead 27-22 before Emporia went on a 7-0 run to take a 29-27 lead.
Seaman took back the advantage by scoring the quarter’s final three points, sending the game to the fourth quarter with a 30-29 score.
“After halftime, … Addie put her head down and said, ‘Get out of my way,’” Dorsey said. “We talked that: ‘Goshdarnit, you guys, put the ball under your arm and go make a freaking play.’ And Addie did that.”
Dorsey also praised her other bench players because, even though they struggled to score in the game, they provided valuable minutes and contributed in other important ways.
“There’s nine, 10, 11 kids that I play; I mean, I can’t even keep track,” she said. “I thought they came in and gave us what they could. They set some good screens. They guarded extremely well.”
But ultimately, the Spartans weren’t able to regain a lead in the fourth quarter. And as the clock wound down, a missed shot here and an untimely turnover there sunk their chances while the Vikings converted at the free-throw line.
“A couple of things didn’t go our way and a team like Seaman’s too good,” Dorsey said. “We talked about having too many empty possessions. We had too many empty possessions and against Seaman, we can’t have those.”
However, despite her disappointment in the result, she was able to recognize the game for what it was: high-quality basketball between two talented defensive teams.
“It was a good game,” she said. “We fought hard. They’re good. We knew that. They’re talented. We knew that. … I think if you were watching tonight, I thought it was a defensive effort on both ends that was pretty darn amazing.”
1,000 POINTS
Gilpin became the first player Dorsey has ever coached to score 1,000 points in her career. And while it was obviously a special occasion, Dorsey said that Gilpin didn’t make a big deal of it because her individual accolades aren’t as important to her as the team’s accomplishments.
“I think she probably knew (when she hit 1,000 points) – I mean, she’s not a complete goofball,” she said. “But that’s what I liked is that it wasn’t the time (to celebrate). After the game, I said, ‘I know you don’t want to talk about it, but I’m proud of you. Good job.’ I patted her on the back and we’ll talk on Monday about it. …
“That’s a player, man. I’ve got a lot of respect for her. I’m incredibly proud of her. … She’s worth everything and she means the world to me. I’m happy for her. She deserves it. And when we talk about that word ‘deserve,’ she’s earned it.”
UP NEXT
WIth the regular season in the books, Emporia now turns its attention to the post-season. The Spartans finished third in the 5A West Sub-state and will likely face Valley Center next week.
Dorsey said she thinks her team’s Centennial League schedule has prepared it well for the challenge ahead and that she hopes Friday’s loss will motivate her players to take their preparation seriously.
“If you want to be mad, be mad on Monday,” she told the team after the game. “...As a competitor, you can be mad all you want, but what do you do with it? Do you improve? Do you put more time in? If you struggled inside tonight, what are you doing to fix it? If you didn’t guard well, what are you doing to fix it on Monday?”
SEAMAN 47, EMPORIA 41
Emporia (15-5) – 5; 5; 19; 12; – 41
Seaman (15-5) – 5; 13; 12; 17; – 47
INDIVIDUAL SCORING
Emporia – Gilpin 16, Kirmer 15, Peak 4, Snyder 3, Baker 3.
