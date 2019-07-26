Hard work can pay off over the course of time.
That’s what happened with two dance groups from Starfire Dance Company.
Out of 34 routines Starfire sent to nationals, the group’s “Drag Race” and “Dance Like Yo Daddy” won national championships in their national competition earlier this month in San Antonio. Even with the company taking that many to nationals, many others will come in with more than 200.
“I think everybody had a wonderful time,” Starfire Dance Company Coach Kari Bruch said. “There were a lot of things to do. Not only were we there to compete, everyone got to experience the town as well. It was really great. The kids did amazing and we’re very excited to bring home two national titles. They really put in some work. We try to hit each age category so that we have a chance in everything ... when (the judges) are looking for that final one that they pick.”
“Drag Race” was crowned the 12-and-under Large Group/Line National Champion. “Dance Like Yo Daddy” earned the 8-and-under Small Group National Championship. The two national championships are the first won by the company since 2016.
Starfire is a competitive dance company that is a part of Kari’s Dance Company in Emporia. Dancers who want to be a part of Starfire audition in August with competition choreography beginning in November or December. Thirty-one members got the opportunity to go to nationals after regionals.
Beside practice throughout the year, the company looks to perform at local events, including Emporia High’s Dance Extravaganza before regional competitions begin. Starfire’s regionals were held in Pittsburg.
“Once they’re qualified for nationals, then we select the nationals we want to go to,” Bruch said. “It was a big one. There were about 1,500 acts there.”
Even though “Drag Race” won the 12-and-under large group/line, it was just not that particular age group that was a part of the routine.
“We were really proud of that one, because that involved every single company member that we have,” Bruch said. “That was fun.”
Megan Gordon said it was a total team effort. Gordon, a soon-to-be Emporia High senior had to balance her time between being a part of Starfire while being a Spartan cheerleader and dancer.
“We worked really hard this year,” she said. “We have a lot of long practices that take a lot out of us. We pushed and worked really hard and it paid off. It feels really good, especially bringing home a national championship where our whole team was involved. It felt good. This (was) one of our best productions that we had.
“Everybody has to do their part. When it hits, it pays off.”
Allie Thomas said it’s a step-by-step process from when a dance is learned, practiced and ready for competition.
“The second you start that dance, you work on it until you perform it,” she said. “Even after you perform it, you still think, ‘Oh, we could’ve done this.’ It’s never really perfect, but you always give it your best and hopefully the best will come out with that.”
Allison Aeschilman said she was excited for everyone to do the dance at nationals.
“(I like) when everyone comes out and they all dance together,” she said of her favorite part of the dance. “I focus a lot of the dances so I can remember them. I just think about it a lot.”
Miley Preeo was happy to see all the practices pay off.
“We work really hard,” she said. “We practice quite a bit.”
Preeo added having older dancers like Gordon and Thomas are good to look up to after what they’ve accomplished.
“They’re good role models, because they help us out if we mess up something,” she said. “We’re all a team and have to work together to get as far as we did.”
Bruch added that several members are not from the Emporia area and aren’t able to practice with the full group on a regular basis. There are times when the full group only practices together once a month.
“It’s pretty special how they can pull that all together in just those short amount of practices,” she said. “Some of our practices are very lengthy. We’ll start early morning and end late at night. We need all of them to put it all together. They do spend a lot of weekends (and) extra time in the studio.”
Auditions are open to everyone and are scheduled to take place in August with classes set to begin in September. For more information on studio dance or Starfire, visit www.karisdance.com or call 342-1224.
