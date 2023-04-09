IMG_5356.jpg

Sen. Jeff Longbine and Rep. Mark Schreiber speak to constituents at Saturday's legislative dialogue.

 Shayla Gaulding/Gazette

Women’s sports, the state budget and a flat tax plan highlighted the third legislative dialogue of the year at the Flint Hills Technical College Saturday morning.

The legislative dialogue is sponsored by the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce’s Government Matters Committee and the League of Women Voters and featured Sen. Jeff Longbine (Dist. 17) and Rep. Mark Schreiber (Dist. 60). Representatives Dr. Duane Droge (Dist. 13) and Eric Smith (Dist. 76) were unable to attend.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.