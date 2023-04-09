Women’s sports, the state budget and a flat tax plan highlighted the third legislative dialogue of the year at the Flint Hills Technical College Saturday morning.
The legislative dialogue is sponsored by the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce’s Government Matters Committee and the League of Women Voters and featured Sen. Jeff Longbine (Dist. 17) and Rep. Mark Schreiber (Dist. 60). Representatives Dr. Duane Droge (Dist. 13) and Eric Smith (Dist. 76) were unable to attend.
Lawmakers also discussed the veto override of the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, which bars transgender girls and women from playing on sports teams consistent with their gender identity.
Schreiber - who has consistently voted against similar legislation - said he believes the issue with barring transgender women and girls from female sports teams began with University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas, who became the first transgender athlete to win an NCAA Division I title when she won the women’s 500-yard freestyle event.
“That grew from there and so forth,” Schreiber said. “... Gay and trans folks have been around forever, but I think that instance really brought some attention to it and focused on the sports competitive nature of it. My position is that the legislature isn’t the one who should decide that fairness, the individual, whether it’s NCAA, USA Swimming, whatever, they decide their individual rules in competitions.”
Longbine said he agreed that the legislature should not be involved in such decisions, but stated that he voted how his constituents asked him to.
“I can tell you we have tracked our email, unique emails … I’ve run, over the last two years, about 8-1 in favor of it,” he said.
Both legislators also discussed the state budget, following lawmakers signing off on Thursday.
“I think it’s a really good budget. It uses some one-time money but we fully fund state operations to a level that we have become accustomed to,” Longbine said.
He added that Emporia State University fared well in the higher education budget, receiving an extra $9 million above the governor’s recommendation and bonding authority to build a new nursing education building.
Legislators will tackle the K-12 education budget when they return for the veto session, which begins April 26.
Longbine also answered questions about the flat tax rate, passed by Kansas legislators that would eliminate the tier system, increase deductions as the cost of living increases and tax all income over $12,300 for married individuals filing joint returns and $6,150 for all other individuals at 5.15% starting in 2024.
“The primary goal was to lower taxes,” he said, adding that the bill would benefit wealthier Kansas taxpayers more than the lowest wage earners. “... It does provide a bigger tax break for those that have more income but it's a much simpler system, less complicated and, like I said, everyone receives a tax break.”
