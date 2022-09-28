It’s about to become a fishing free-for-all at a couple Kansas lakes.
That’s because two Kansas lakes are removing normal limits on fishing because of drought, according to an announcement from the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks.
It’s about to become a fishing free-for-all at a couple Kansas lakes.
That’s because two Kansas lakes are removing normal limits on fishing because of drought, according to an announcement from the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks.
Ellis City Lake in Ellis and Warren Stone Memorial Lake near La Crosse have announced temporary fish salvages because current drought conditions and future dry weather could lead to significant fish losses, according to the department.
The temporary salvage allows anyone to catch the remaining fish by any legal means as well as by hand, dip net or seine. Any limits on fish size or catch limits are also removed.
Notices around the lake will alert anglers as to when the salvage is in place.
At Ellis Lake, under normal conditions, anglers can expect to find species like bluegill, black bullhead, channel catfish, crappie, flathead catfish, green sunfish, largemouth bass, saugeye and wiper.
