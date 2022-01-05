The Emporia Gazette
Snow geese are once again migrating through the area. We spotted a flock of snow geese, Canada geese and more in a small pond off of Road B2 Tuesday afternoon.
Snow geese are typically very localized, but abundant where they occur, according to the Audubon.org.
“Snow geese typically are seen in large numbers or not at all,” the organization said.
The birds migrate long distances, in flocks, and often flying very high. In many regions the Snows migrate along rather narrow corridors, with traditional stopover points en route.
