Thermal Ceramics

A fire in a compressor room Monday, Nov. 28 left one person injured at Thermal Ceramics on Weaver Street.

 Ashley Brooks/special to the Gazette

Emporia firefighters made the latest in a series of calls to a fiberglass plant Friday morning. This time, the fire is considered small and accidental.

A statement from the Emporia Fire Department said smoke developed from a “large roll away dumpster” at Thermal Ceramics, 221 Weaver Street, around 6:20 a.m.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.