Emporia firefighters made the latest in a series of calls to a fiberglass plant Friday morning. This time, the fire is considered small and accidental.
A statement from the Emporia Fire Department said smoke developed from a “large roll away dumpster” at Thermal Ceramics, 221 Weaver Street, around 6:20 a.m.
A crew was able to contain the fire to the dumpster. No injuries were reported.
This makes four confirmed fires at Thermal Ceramics since early July which required an EFD response. While fires inside the plant in July and October were small, flames from an air compressor in late November led to one injury.
The fire department also has made at least one ambulance call to the business, in early December.
The Gazette has requested comment from Thermal Ceramics’s parent company. Morgan Advanced Materials is based in England. It did not respond to a request sent several weeks ago.
