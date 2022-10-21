All teams want to be healthy and clicking on both sides of the ball heading into the postseason. But it usually requires a bit of conflict through the regular season to get there.
Madison High School football has battled injury adversity this season. It seems they caught a bit of the 49ers’ injury bug.
“It’s been a ride of a season, to say the least,” said Madison head coach Alex McMillian. “We battled some injuries to start the year. Not to make excuses, but injuries are a big part of the 8-man game, and we’ve had our fair share of injuries this season.”
The Bulldogs lost quarterback Hayden Helm earlier in the season, which required some adjustments. But the junior should be back at the QB spot tonight.
And speaking of tonight, before Madison begins its playoff journey, it needs to face off against a talented Chase County team this evening. The contest decides who hosts an opening-round playoff game.
“That’s a pretty big motivating factor for our team,” McMillian said.
The Bulldogs versus the Bulldogs is usually a dogfight. Last year, Madison squeezed out the victory 66-50. Madison running back Bryson Turner gained 365 yards and scored eight times that night, and Chase County back Mitch Budke picked up nearly 200 yards on the ground, collecting four TDs. Chase County returns its squad from last season, and this game might look a bit different than the 2021 version — Turner is out with a foot sprain sustained against Burlingame — but it should still be a battle.
“They didn’t graduate anybody off that team, and they got some things rolling,” McMillian said. “They had a tough loss to Burlingame as well, by two (26-24), and Coach VanDegrift does a really nice job with them, getting them ready, and they play super hard. The biggest thing with Chase County is their team speed is unbelievable. We’ve got to do our best to contain that speed and keep them in front of us and tackle well.”
Injuries and attrition made offensive consistency a challenge for Madison during September, but it allowed some younger players to gain valuable reps.
“We graduated a ton of guys on offense and defense, so we were searching for those guys three or four weeks into the season, trying to figure out which guys give us our best chance to win and be successful,” McMillian said. “It’s a good problem to have.”
He said the Bulldogs eventually figured things out and began playing well down the stretch. Madison put together sound games against Lyndon High School (40-26) and Cair Paravel High School (86-72).
Offensively, Turner was utilized in a variety of ways but settled into quarterback once Helm went down. McMillian has been asked if the Madison offense has changed. He said it hasn’t. It’s been quarterback run-heavy with Turner, but McMillian hasn’t changed the terminology and wanted to keep it simple for the linemen and other players.
The seventh-year coach said the defense has improved as the season has progressed, but they hit a bump in the road at Burlingame.
“We struggled versus Burlingame,” he said. “I thought they were more physical than us up front. We just did not play well, especially our front five. We got ourselves in bad spots, and we couldn’t recover at times.”
McMillian said the defense had a solid week of practice and pointed out the unit has done some things well.
“We’re doing a nice job of turning teams over, whether that be forcing an interception, the turnovers, and things like that.”
