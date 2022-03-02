Monkey Island in Peter Pan Park is about to get a facelift thanks to a local citizen’s childhood nostalgia and generosity.
The Emporia City Commission signed a release of liability with Rick Eubanks Wednesday afternoon allowing Eubanks to refurbish the structures at Monkey Island. The agreement stipulates that Eubanks will pay for the project and complete the work while the city will retain all ownership rights as well as the right to paint, cover or remove the improvements.
Eubanks said that growing up in Emporia during the days when monkeys actually inhabited the island named for them had given him an affinity for Peter Pan Park and Monkey Island. Recently, he decided it was “time to fix it up” and took the responsibility on himself.
The cost of the project is estimated at $3,500 and will include “fixing all the wood on the doors and putting pictures of the monkeys in the windows” as well as installing a steel sign that reads “Monkey Island.”
He plans to get started immediately.
“It’s going to happen right now as soon as I walk out of here but it’ll be probably a couple of weeks before it gets done,” Eubanks said.
His goal is to finish the work before the Dynamic Discs Monkey Island Open on Sunday, March 27, which will be played at Peter Pan Park.
Anyone interested in helping to offset the cost of the project and the subsequent maintenance can send donations to PO Box 1223 in Emporia.
In other business, the commission approved a policy guiding the sale of the city’s surplus real property.
According to assistant city manager Lane Massey, the commission annually identifies city-owned properties that it would be willing to sell. The newly-adopted policy states that when an individual or organization comes to the city looking to purchase a piece of property, the city will send a request for proposal to the potential buyer and allow them 30-45 days to return their proposal.
“We’ll receive the request for proposal — RFP — and make a determination if that suits what the city commission was wanting for that use of that piece of property,” Massey said.
He said that properties put up for sale could be residential properties acquired after the demolition of a house or “small pocket parks” located around the city. Buyers could be individuals looking to build new houses, businesses looking to expand onto an adjacent piece of property or someone with another proposal.
“I would say probably the majority of them could be residential properties, depending on the location,” Massey said.
The commission also approved a beer garden in the 800 and 900 blocks of Commercial Street as well as on Ninth Avenue between Commercial Street and the alley west of Commercial Street for the Dynamic Discs Open Block Party and Food Truck Festival from 5-10 p.m. on April 30.
