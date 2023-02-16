Lyon County Commissioners approved an additional $23,593.20 of unexpended funds from the Kansas Department of Corrections to the Community Corrections adult services grant at its meeting Thursday morning.
Community Corrections Director Steve Willis said the unexpended funds are rare. He estimates the last time the Department of Corrections allotted extra funds to counties to be around 2008.
Willis said the funds will be added into grant funds to be expended for adult services, with $10,000 going to salary and benefits for non-administration, $5,000 for administration, $1,000 in supplies, $1,000 in drug testing services and $6,500 for housing and assistance services for the county’s probation population.
In further business, commissioners approved a quote from G.W. Van Keppel Company for a used 2022 Road Widener Skid Steer Attachment for $55,000 to be paid from the multi-year fund.
Lyon County Engineer Chip Woods said in the past, the county has either hired APAC to lay down rock or rented out a similar machine. By purchasing the machine, Woods said the county would save money in the long run.
“Looking at how much we have spent in the past, this will pay for itself in a couple of years,” Woods said.
Commissioners also renewed planning and zoning programs, signing the annual recertification application for continued participation in the Consumer Rating System Program, which gives landowners a discount on flood insurance premiums.
Lyon County zoning manager Sam Seeley said the county usually tries to steer people away from the floodplain and also offers options to help move people out of the floodplain, however, if someone does live in the floodplain, insurance is necessary. With the program, he explained, that insurance can come at around a 15% discount.
The commission also approved renewing the GeoPermits Portal hosting with Schneider Geospatial for Planning/Zoning/Floodplain web-based permitting, not to exceed $5,100.
Seeley said the online permitting is helping to ensure that residents are obtaining building permits turned in before they start building and that buildings are not located within the floodplain.
“The other thing that has been good is the increased number of permits,” Seeley said. “The willingness of people to go online of their own free will and fill it out.”
Additionally, commissioners approved sending Seeley to the Association for State Floodplain Managers (ASFPM) National Conference in Raleigh, North Carolina for $650 registration, plus related expenses.
Received a presentation on KWROK insurance premiums.
Approved purchasing $20,000 “I Voted” pens for election use for $6,857.90.
Approved sending out requests for proposals for CM-K Cover Material for the 2023 Sealing Project.
Approved a Social Media Archiving subscription for $5,391 for March through the end of the year.
