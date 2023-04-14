In their second meet in as many days, the Emporia High School girls swim team placed second at the Campus Invite on Thursday afternoon.
The Lady Spartans finished with 362 points. Campus won the event with 436 points.
Updated: April 14, 2023 @ 1:34 pm
The 200-free relay team of Jacey Stutler, Arianna Hamilton, Ryan Peak and Alison Brown took first with a time of 1:57.32 and earned a state consideration time, the team’s first of the season.
“The girls swam aggressively and angrily,” head coach Jamie Dawson said. “It was hands down the best four-person swim I’ve seen from this group. They went into the race with the third fastest time but dominated early and held on in the end. We missed the consideration time by .07 Wednesday night but were able to get it tonight.”
Allisyn Weiss won diving with a score of 253.00. Stutler finished second with a score of 228.85. Both recorded season-high scores.
“Our divers both had an amazing meet and had PRs in everything,” Dawson said. “Their dives were some of the best they have ever completed and we are excited to see what they can achieve in the next few weeks as they begin to build their 11 dive routines.”
Peak finished second in the 100 free and took third in the 50 free. Ashlyn Garriott placed third in the 500 free.
Dawson made some changes to the lineup for this meet and was glad about what she saw.
“I switched some people around just to give them some new events and everyone did great,” Dawson said.
The Emporia divers will go to Wichita North on Thursday, April 20 while the swimmers will go to Marion on Friday, April 21.
Top Emporia Finishers
200 medley relay: 3. Arianna Hamilton, Alison Brown, Ryan Peak, Jacey Stutler – 2:27.20
200 free: 5. Alison Brown – 2:28.09
200 IM: 5. Camryn Spafford – 3:11.26
50 free: 3. Ryan Peak – 29.49
Diving: 1. Allisyn Weiss – 253.00
100 fly: 4. Alison Brown – 1:23.08
100 free: 2. Ryan Peak – 1:05.88
500 free: 3. Ashlyn Garriott – 7:24.20
200 free relay: 1. Jacey Stutler, Arianna Hamilton, Ryan Peak, Alison Brown – 1:57.32
100 back: 4. Brooke Monroe – 1:22.80
100 breast: 7. Connelly Prouse – 1:43.99
400 free relay: 2. Brooke Monroe, Ashlyn Garriott, Camryn Spafford, Taylor Cunningham – 5:00.42
