The Emporia State men's and women's basketball teams will open MIAA play Thursday evening when they host Nebraska-Kearney at White Auditorium.
The Hornet women are 5-1 on the season and are coming off a 90-49 win over Peru State on Saturday. Tre'Zure Jobe leads Emporia State with 22.8 points per game.
The No. 21 Nebraska-Kearney women enter the game with a 5-1 record and most recently knocked off Chadron State 71-44 on Saturday. The Lopers' leading scorer is Elisa Backes with 11.8 points per game.
The Lopers won last year's meeting 59-54.
The Hornet men are also 5-1 after dispensing of Graceland 91-51 on Sunday afternoon in a game in which grad transfer point guard Tray Buchanan scored 40 points. Buchanan is averaging 27.3 points per game to top the list for Emporia State.
The Loper men are 3-2 on the year and are coming off a 67-64 loss to Wayne State on Monday. Austin Luger leads Nebraska-Kearney with15.6 points per game.
The Emporia State men beat Nebraska-Kearney 69-57 last season.
The women's contest will tip off at 5:30 p.m. with the men to follow at 7:30 p.m.
