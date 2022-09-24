The Emporia High School cross country team ran at the Rim Rock Classic in Lawrence on Saturday morning.
“They stuck their noses in the race and competed in large, competitive fields that most of them have never run in before,” head coach Michael Robinson said. “To have both teams finishing in the top half of the field is encouraging because they're only going to get faster in the back half of the season.”
Teams were split into two divisions, (crimson and blue), and the Emporia teams competed in the crimson division.
The girls finished 11th as a team with 359 points and were led by junior Micah Sheffy-Harris, who finished 32nd place with a time of 20:57.1. Sophomore Allison Curtis was the second Lady Spartan to finish, taking 67th with a time of 21:47.5 and senior Maryn True took 99th with a time of 22:29.
The boys finished 20th as a team with 541 points. Sophomore Daghyn True led the pack with a 34th-place finish with a time of 17:17.7. Sophomore Gideon Lowery finished 94th with a time of 18:26.7 and sophomore Eli Hauff took 119th with a time of 18:46.2.
“Micah continues to be a strong, gritty runner every week,” Robinson said. “Daghyn is still learning and today was a great experience for him. Talking to him afterward, I think he learned a lot today.”
Rim Rock Farm is where the state meet will be held, and Robinson was excited the kids got a chance to experience the atmosphere.
“This was the first race we've had at Rim Rock since before COVID, so it was really cool to watch the kids' excitement and their reactions to the atmosphere,” Robinson said. “It's a special place and we’re happy to be going back.”
Emporia will travel to Winfield on Sept. 29 for a 4 p.m. start.
