Jesse Pope, Waverly native and former high school rodeo all-around champion, has qualified for the National Finals Rodeo for several years in bareback bronc riding.

Four go-rounds. Four paychecks. A Waverly cowboy continues to do well at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

Jess Pope finished in the money for the fourth night in a row Sunday night in Las Vegas. He finished in a four-way tie for fourth place n bareback bronc riding with 85.5 points aboard “Star Witness.”

