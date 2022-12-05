Four go-rounds. Four paychecks. A Waverly cowboy continues to do well at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.
Jess Pope finished in the money for the fourth night in a row Sunday night in Las Vegas. He finished in a four-way tie for fourth place n bareback bronc riding with 85.5 points aboard “Star Witness.”
Pope won $6,063, moving his winnings so far at the NFR to almost $70,000. The rodeo has nightly competitions through Saturday.
Wyoming's Cole Reiner won Sunday's go-round with 89 points. He's ranked second in the world in bareback behind Pope.
ProRodeo.com noted Pope's father is Bret Pope, an automotive instructor at Flint Hills Technical College.
