The Emporia Gazette
WICHITA – Emporia High diver Braxton Higgins took first at the Wichita North diving meet on Friday.
The victory continued his career-long undefeated streak.
Higgins totaled 433.35 points, putting him well ahead of second-place finisher Aidan Rafols of Olathe West, who tallied 383.20 points.
The 19-man field consisted of a mix of 5A and 6A divers from Kansas City- and Wichita-area schools.
Higgins will next be in action at Topeka West on Tuesday.
