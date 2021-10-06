This Friday will be the second in October, meaning this football season is starting to turn toward the home stretch.
Three undefeated area programs and a one-loss team are expecting to play next month. Another also has a real shot.
Three area matchups stand out of this week’s pairings: Chase County-Madison is replete with playoff ramifications, as is Hartford-Wakefield, and Lebo tries to improve to 5-1 against a 3-1 Manhattan Eagles team.
Chase County (5-0) vs. Madison (5-0)
“This is a big-time game for us,” said Madison head coach Alex McMillian.
And it will most likely determine the top-seed spot in the playoffs.
Madison grabbed the win in 2020, 60-12 and dispatched Oxford last week. Chase County is coming off a 56-point scoring effort in a win against district opponent Flinthills.
“Coach (Brody) VanDegrift from Chase County has his kids playing well,” McMillian said. “He does an outstanding job with the Chase County team.”
Both defenses will have to bring it Friday. Chase County’s Mitch Budke rushed for nearly 200 yards last Friday, and no team has been able to stop him thus far.
Madison’s counter to Budke is its passing game. Quarterback Casey Helm and his duo of receivers —Bryson Turner and Trace Dannels — connected on four touchdowns in last week’s win over Oxford.
Olpe (5-0) vs. Jackson Heights (3-2)
Olpe moves one step closer to an undefeated regular-season run Friday, hosting a Jackson Heights team that beat Troy 38-15 last week.
But with the Eagles’ Damon Redeker on the move, the probability for a Cobras win is low. Redeker threw for three touchdowns and ran four into the house in last week’s victory against Pleasanton.
Olpe shut out Jackson Heights last year, 35-0.
Lebo (4-1) vs. Manhattan Eagles (3-1)
The Manhattan Eagles easily handled Wichita HomeSchool 32-6 at home in week 5. However, their record is seemingly the result of a soft schedule, except for St. Mary’s Academy (4-1).
The Eagles will most likely have difficulty stymying the Wolves’ Kyle Reese, who racked up four rushing touchdowns and three TD tosses in last week’s defeat of Wakefield.
Manhattan couldn’t contain St. Mary’s Academy’s Matt Pflum earlier this season, allowing the senior skill player to amass 120 yards and score a TD.
Hartford (2-3) vs. Wakefield (0-3)
Hartford attempts to reach .500 and keep its playoff hopes breathing against a struggling Wakefield team. Hartford won last year’s meeting 54-24.
Despite their name, don’t expect the Bombers to drop an air raid on the Jaguars Friday. They are only averaging 11.3 points per game this year and were upended by Lebo last week 60-14.
Hartford handed the Bombers a 54-24 loss in 2020.
Northern Heights (0-4) vs. Pleasanton (0-5)
One team will go home with its first win when Northern Heights takes on Pleasanton in a district matchup.
The Wildcats lost to Uniontown 50-6 last week and Olpe drubbed the Blu-Jays 63-0.
Pleasanton won last year’s game 40-0.
