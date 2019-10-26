The Emporia Gazette
The Emporia High School Fall Play, “Leaving Iowa,” will be presented Nov. 15 - 16 at the Emporia High School Auditorium.
The play, written by Spike Manton and Tim Clue, is a comedy which showcases an array of lively ensemble characters and a leading cast of a family that warms the heart. The play will be the directorial debut of EHS Theatre Arts Teacher Kacie Hastings.
Admission price is $6 for adults, $3 for children K - 12 and free with ID for EHS staff and students.
