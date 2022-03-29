The Emporia High School varsity boys tennis team placed sixth out of eight teams during the EHS Invite Tuesday.
Brenden Keinholtz, the No. 1 singles player for EHS, placed third overall. No. 2 singles player Moritz Winning placed 12th.
The doubles team of Benjamin and Jacob Simons placed 11th.
"There is a lot of room for improvement across the board," said head coach Saul Trujillo. "Although it was an extremely windy day, we could have still done things better today."
He said the boys need to work on serves and various groundstrokes. Still, the invite was just the first varsity tournament of the season and they "have lots of time to improve and work on things."
Going into Thursday, Trujillo said EHS will play just two varsity members of the team.
"[It] is one of our toughest tournaments of the year and I just hope we can make improvements and adjustments for Thursdays tournament," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.