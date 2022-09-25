September is National Suicide Prevention Month. Beacon for Hope is dedicated to the idea that every day can be a prevention day.
The Emporia nonprofit organized its first-ever “Hope in the Park” event Saturday in Peter Pan Park. It included information about Beacon’s services as well as a fundraising magnet and bake sale.
The Salvation Army also was on hand at the event, as was a team from the Emporia Public Library.
While no details were available Sunday on how much was collected, Beacon for Hope continues its “Warriors for Hope” fundraising campaign through early October. Donations can be made online at the Beacon for Hope Facebook page.
Melissa Owen founded Beacon for Hope in 2017 after losing her sister to suicide in 2006.
The Kansas Department for Health and Environment reports suicide was the second-leading cause of death for people ages 10-44 between 2015-19. Men made up 78% of all cases in the state
A new national 988 hotline was developed this year to help people having suicidal thoughts. People also can visit the Beacon for Hope website at HopeLinks.org/resources.
