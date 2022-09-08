Area volleyball teams began their second week of the 2022 season, experiencing mixed results. Lebo High School’s match was postponed.
Northern Heights vs. Mission Valley
Northern Heights lost two games to the Mission Valley Vikings Tuesday, falling to 0-7. The Ladycats play at the Lyndon Tournament Saturday.
Box score:
Mission Valley def. Northern Heights 25-17, 25-27, 25-16.
Mission Valley def. Northern Heights 25-9, 25-14.
Hartford vs. Waverly and Madison
Hartford High School split their matches at the Waverly triangular Tuesday, picking up the win against Waverly High School and losing to Madison High School. The Lady Jaguars moved to 1-8 and play at the Flinthills Tournament Saturday.
Box score:
Hartford def. Waverly 12-25, 25-19, 25-20.
Madison def. Hartford 25-18, 25-16.
Chase County vs. Central Heights
Chase County High School also posted a 1-1 record Tuesday, splitting its matches with Central Heights High School. The Lady Bulldogs are 4-5 on the season. They’ll compete at the Flinthills Tournament Saturday.
Box score:
Varsity (1-1)
Chase County def. Central Heights 25-21, 17-25, 25-20.
Central Heights def. Chase County 25-20, 22-25, 25-23.
Olpe vs. St. Marys
Olpe High School dropped two matches to St. Marys High School Tuesday, falling to 4-5. The Eagles play at the Eureka Tournament Saturday.
Box score:
St. Marys def. Olpe 25-19, 24-26, 25-21.
St. Marys def. Olpe 25-16, 25-11.
Madison vs. Hartford and Waverly
Madison High School picked up two wins Tuesday, defeating Hartford and Waverly at the Waverly triangular. The Lady Bulldogs are 4-1. Madison is in action Saturday at the Eureka Tournament.
Box score:
Madison def. Hartford 25-18, 25-16.
Madison def. Waverly 25-12, 25-18.
