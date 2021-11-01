La Catrina, sugar skulls and brightly colored banners and costumes filled downtown Emporia Saturday during the annual Dia de los Muertos celebration.
Presented by Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow, the event is a celebration of the lives of those who have passed.
“We call it the ‘Day of the Dead’ but it’s really a celebration of those who are no longer with us,” said Sally Sanchez, spokeswoman for HOTT. “We put up ofrendas and what we do is put out their pictures and their favorite foods, so through their journey, they can stop and get a drink and get some of their favorite foods to eat.”
HOTT held its inaugural Dia de los Muertos celebration in 2018 and brought the event back again in 2019. The popular event was canceled last year due to concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2021 event saw its largest parade ever, with more than 20 float entries and a number of booths filling the 900 block of Commercial Street throughout the day.
“Each year it grows bigger and bigger and it gets better and better,” Sanchez said.
With a large crowd enjoying the celebration, she said it was exciting to see how many people were coming out to learn about and celebrate Mexican culture.
“We put this event on for the community and it warms my hear to see how many people are out here,” Sanchez said. “We just want to share our culture with the community and we want people to know what our culture is about.”
