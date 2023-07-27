The Lyon County Commission received a more conventional community health update at its meeting Thursday morning, following years of turbulence.
Community Health Manager Melissa Smith and Environmental Services Director Keena Privat gave commissioners an update on ongoing health trends in the county.
According to Privat, real estate inspections have moderated themselves, new construction is still going strong, school inspections are ramping up and animal bites are sitting at 39 for the last quarter.
“We had two positives, that luckily, I think they were just skunks and the majority of those are in the city limits,” Privat said.
Privat added that work to increase the number of childcare facilities in the county is also still going strong.
“Those ladies have been busy, still trying to get outreach out in the community,” she said. “There’s great opportunities, a couple of grants that they have had for equipment. Unfortunately, we haven’t had a whole lot of people interested in it. It’s basically free money and free equipment, but it’s hard to get people going in it.”
Smith said reportable diseases for this time of year are typical, including mosquito and tick-borne illnesses, hepatitis C and food and water-borne cases. Additionally, the health clinic is still seeing a decrease in people coming in for COVID vaccines, with only 41 performed in the last quarter as compared to the usual 100 range.
Now she said, the clinic is working towards preparing for flu season and back-to-school season.
In further business, the commission approved an agriculture conditional use permit for a property owner to extend their quarry. According to Zoning Director Sam Seeley, the quarry work will not include rock crushing or blasting and should not add to noise pollution as the owner continues to harvest the rock wall.
Amendments to sections six and seven of the Lyon County Zoning Regulations were also approved.
