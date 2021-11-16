Warm November breezes may feel great. But in Kansas, they also can be dangerous.
The National Weather Service advised early Tuesday of a “very high grassland fire danger” for Chase and Greenwood Counties, along with locations to the south and west. The advisory lasts through the evening.
The reason is twofold. South winds of 14-20 miles per hour are expected Tuesday afternoon with gusts increasing to 30 miles per hour during the evening. In addition, the afternoon high could reach 75 degrees.
In fact, Emporia could have a record high temperature Tuesday. The current record for November 16 at Emporia Municipal Airport is 73, set in 1999.
An approaching cold front may drop some drizzle on the area during the early morning Wednesday. But the only change will be in temperature, with highs returning to more seasonal 50s through the weekend.
