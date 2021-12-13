The Emporia Gazette
EUDORA – The Emporia High boys wrestling team placed first at the Eudora Tournament of Champions on Saturday, an effort that included six individual first-place finishes by Spartan grapplers.
Braxton Malone (106), Isaiah Hernandez (120), Lukas Hainline (126), Xerarch Tungjaroenkul (152), Jesse Ultreres (170) and Bobby Trujillo (195) were each the individual champions in their respective weight classes.
Tanner Harshman (113) and David Tucker (132) both placed second while David White (182), Jay Orozco (22) and Josiah Bradley (285) were each third-place finishers.
Owen Brown (160) did not place but picked up a win to contribute to the Spartans’ winning effort.
Emporia will return to action when it hosts the Winter Classic on Saturday.
