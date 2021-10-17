It's the prime season not only for hunting deer, but colliding with them on roads. About 22 percent of all traffic collisions in Lyon County involve deer.
The Kansas Highway Patrol posted a map this past week showing statistics for 2019. It shows Lyon County had 210 collisions involving deer, out of 935 total collisions.
Chase County's percentage was even lower. Deer were involved in 37 of 184 total crashes in 2019, or 20 percent.
The KHP notes October through December is deer-breeding season. Troopers advise drivers to be especially alert for them at dawn and dusk, and avoid swerving to dodge them.
The Emporia area is on the low end of the scale, compared to the rest of Kansas. The map shows 58 of the state's 105 counties have deer collision rates above 30 percent. Stafford County is among the highest, at 68 percent.
The Kansas Department of Transportation counted eight deaths and 556 injuries from deer collisions during 2019.
