The Anderson Building at the Lyon County Fairgrounds was buzzing with donors, bidders and animal lovers alike for the 2023 Emporia Friends of the Zoo Round Up Auction.
This year's event was a sellout, with a line to get in the building stretching almost all the way to 12th Ave.
The annual live and silent auctions help raise funds for the David Traylor Zoo of Emporia to help support educational programs, the Education Coordinator position, conservation efforts and improvements to the Zoo. Proceeds will also go to fund community favorites, such as Zoo Camp, Safari “Edventure,” Happy Holidaze, KidZoocation, Boo in the Zoo, Stroll & Show and preschool visits.
Zoo Director Lisa Keith said the Education Coordinator position helps the Zoo reach about 15,000 children a year in their free educational programs.
“So pretty important piece of our mission of conservation and education,” Keith said. “The event tonight is such an integral part of what we do. We couldn’t do what we do without this event and the funds tonight that are raised here. We have a great board, a great auction committee and a wonderful community that comes together to make it just a beautiful evening.”
This year, event co-chair Colleen Mitchell said, the Zoo is particularly excited about sending keepers to “Otter Camp.”
“That is one thing that people can do, is sponsor a keeper, and they can attend big, nationally acclaimed training,” Mitchell said.
With barbeque and all the fixins from Bobby D’s and bar service from Trolley House, attendees enjoyed a night of good food and drinks, conversation and philanthropy.
More than 500 tickets were sold for the event and, with over 70 live auction items and more than 110 silent auction items, there was plenty to choose from.
Items up for bid included an autographed Luke Combs guitar, tickets to the Symphony in the Flint Hills, homemade desserts, customized cornhole boards and fire pits, dinner at Union Street Social and Casa Ramos and much, much more.
Native Emporian and former Emporia State University and Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman John Lohmeyer donated a “Chiefs experience” complete with a guided tour of Arrowhead Stadium, one night at Crown Center, supper at Q39 BBQ and drinks after the game and a spa package. A second donation: a signed Patrick Mahomes jersey.
Lohmeyer said he visits the Zoo each time he comes back to his hometown. For him, supporting the Zoo comes naturally. It even runs in his family.
“My oldest brother Jim, who is the leader of our family, he has a biology degree from Emporia State and a Zoology degree from Emporia State,” Lohmeyer explained, adding that his brother eventually went on to run Zoo programs across the country. “Our family always had a deal to go down to the Zoo.”
Co-chairs Mitchell and Jeannie Jenkins said it takes a village to host an event like the auction.
“We may be co-chairs but I will be the first to say that it is a staff that puts so much of this together,” Jenkins said. “The Zoo itself, we couldn’t do it without their help.”
And of course, none of this would be possible without the support of the community.
“It’s just amazing to watch, as you can see, all of the people here and they are going to bid and they just keep bidding,” Jenkins said.
“That is one thing that I think we have always been lucky to have at the Zoo,” Mitchell added. “... When we ask for things, the community responds.”
If you didn’t get a chance to bid on any items, you can still support the Zoo with a donation at https://www.emporiaks.gov/1256/Donations, or become an EFOZ member at https://www.emporiaks.gov/1255/EFOZ-Memberships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.