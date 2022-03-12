There was a new winner in town when Teffany, who requested only her first name be used, won March 3’s $1,000 jackpot at the American Legion Ball-McColm Post 5 weekly bingo night.
Although she didn’t have much to say, it was clear that Teffany was thrilled with her big win.
A crowd of 94 players, from pre-teens to retirees, filled the Legion hall. Early Bird games begin at 6 p.m. each Thursday evening, and are restricted to players age 18 and older. These games go much faster, at just 5 - 10 minutes each, and have a higher payout, between $100 and $140, according to Post Vice Commander Clayton Childs. The Early Bird games cost $1 per ticket to play.
Regular bingo commences at 7 p.m., with 17 games ranging from “Six Pack” to “Speedball” to “Five around a corner”. The ninth game is the special “Progressive” game, with a jackpot that reached $1,000 on March 3, and was won by Teffany.
The kitchen was bustling, trying to keep up with a steady stream of orders for burgers, hotdogs, and soft drinks. The Legion Auxiliary sells food at bingo nights. The Legion bar is open for those looking for more spirited refreshments.
Mary Beth Bonitatibus and a group of friends were sitting right up front.
“We’re brand-new at this,” she said.
She was enjoying a girls’ night out with friends Carla Fessler, Cheryl LaGasse, Liesa Wecker, and Cheryl Wagner.
“We’re just co-workers spending time together,” Fessler said. “We’d heard that bingo night was fun.”
The last game of the night is the “Post 5 Blackout” with a $300 prize. Prizes for the other games range from $50 to $99. If fewer than 50 players are present, the prize money is cut in half, except for that special “Progressive” jackpot on number nine.
Faye Gallagher has been coming to Legion bingo night for “maybe a couple of decades.” A friend got her started, and they played every week. The pandemic has made it harder to show up every time, but now she and friend Suzie Vanderslice play nearly every week.
“Lots of younger people come to bingo, because there’s not much to do around here,” Vanderslice noted.
Vice Commander Clay Childs agreed.
“I’ve been involved in bingo for a year or two since I retired,” he said. “I always thought that bingo was for old people, but I was wrong. When I brought my granddaughter to bingo, she had a great time.”
American Legion Ball-McColm Post 5 bingo is played every Thursday night beginning at 6 p.m. at 2921 W. 12th Ave. The public is welcome at bingo night. Call 620-342-1119 with questions.
That special Progressive ninth game will start over again next Thursday evening with a $450 jackpot that grows by $75 each week until…Bingo. A winner.
