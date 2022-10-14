ESU logo

The Emporia State soccer team will be without head soccer coach Bryan Sailer for the next four games.

The NCAA has a rule where a coach must miss a game when they have accumulated five yellow cards over the course of a season.

No wonder the University has so many financial problems. Apparently even counting to five taxes administrative abilities.

