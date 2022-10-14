The Emporia State soccer team will be without head soccer coach Bryan Sailer for the next four games.
The NCAA has a rule where a coach must miss a game when they have accumulated five yellow cards over the course of a season.
But ESU had miscounted and Sailer coached the game after receiving his fifth yellow card, meaning he will have to sit out four games.
The Lady Hornets have four games remaining in the regular season, meaning he will be eligible to return for the postseason.
No wonder the University has so many financial problems. Apparently even counting to five taxes administrative abilities.
