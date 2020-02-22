On Tuesday came the news our community never wants to hear when Detroit Reman announced it is shutting down the Emporia plant, and the employees are being let go.
Emporia’s industrial community is the backbone and economic engine of our community.
With fierce competition for industrial prospects, it is not easy to replace these large industries that our community has, and we certainly never want one to shut its doors and leave.
Detroit Reman was the community’s 10th largest industrial employer, employing 113 people.
Beyond the jobs and large tax base it paid to our community, Detroit Reman was a good corporate partner. It was involved in the community and invested in our community with its latest investment — a new warehouse — which made it appear the company would be here much longer.
But, as the business world is rapidly evolving, so must these large companies. They can reverse course at any time and make decisions that can significantly impact a community.
If I have learned one thing about Emporia, even with positive employment news or setbacks, our community always seems to remain about the same.
If there is a positive in this situation right now, it is that Emporia’s more than 30 other industries are desperate for workers. The Detroit Reman workers should be easily absorbed by the other manufacturers of this community.
Our thoughts and prayers are for all those impacted, and we know Emporia’s other manufacturers will be rolling out the red carpet for you.
For the workers going to a new company, it may not be a pleasant thought, but take time to research the options and select the company that wants you the most.
Chris Walker
Editor & Publisher
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.