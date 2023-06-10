Five students and five veterans from North Lyon County joined over 100 other veterans, students and medical personnel on an honor flight to Washington D.C. this week.

USD 251 staff and community members welcomed their students and veterans back home earlier this week after a two-day whirlwind trip. The pairs of students and veterans were joined by fellow vets and students from Central Heights, Prairie View, Lyndon and Holton.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.