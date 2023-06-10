Five students and five veterans from North Lyon County joined over 100 other veterans, students and medical personnel on an honor flight to Washington D.C. this week.
USD 251 staff and community members welcomed their students and veterans back home earlier this week after a two-day whirlwind trip. The pairs of students and veterans were joined by fellow vets and students from Central Heights, Prairie View, Lyndon and Holton.
“It was a big group,” USD 251 chaperone Jerritt Curtis said. “We left Lyndon at 3 in the morning on Sunday morning on a school bus and went to the airport. We had a layover in Chicago and then on into D.C. We saw the two charter buses when we got there and just started going from monument to memorial around town.”
The group also attended a local Veterans of Foreign Wars post, where they enjoyed a program, meal and conversations with D.C. veterans before another jam-packed day.
“Then the next day we got up at six, had breakfast and then did it all over again,” Curtis said. “That day we took a tour of the Capitol Building and straight from there to the airport, got on and came home. It was quick.”
Curtis, a math teacher and veteran himself, served from 1989 to 2018 in the Kansas National Guard. While he has visited the nation’s capital before, the trip was his first time attending an honor flight as a veteran.
“It was pretty fun,” Curtis said. “Got to meet a lot of guys. Got perspectives on the times they served. It was very interesting, the differences between now and then.”
“To take the kids to see something like this, they really didn’t have a perspective yet on what some of these guys did,” he added. “It was neat for them to be able to see those monuments and hear the stories from the veterans when they got to those monuments about what they did and what they experienced. Some of them were in for three or four years and some of them for longer, some of them retired military as well. And then to have those kids hearing those stories, I think it’s a little enlightening for them.”
Veterans attending the honor flight ranged in branch and years served, with some dating back to around the Vietnam-war era.
“I remember one guy was on an aircraft carrier in the Mediterranean,” Curtis recalled. “One guy was in the Air Force, he kind of bounced around. One guy was at Fort Carson. He and I shared the stories because I’ve been to Fort Carson as well for military training and he was in the engineers and was building bridges in that area, but a long time before me, so we got to share a few stories about that place.”
Curtis said it’s good to see the community and students rallying and supporting veterans in this way, especially for veterans who have not had the means or ability to visit the nation’s capital themselves.
“I know the students from the school are pretty proud to be able to do that and are very accommodating. I think the community is appreciative that there’s an organization around that can actually facilitate this type of activity,” he said. “I know there’s a lot of the people from Admire and Allen and Americus we’re very happy that we were able to do that and were very supportive when we did fundraisers. They were always chipping in and attending different events.”
For some veterans who served in the past, coming back from service did not necessarily mean a welcome home. The honor flight also serves as a way to remedy that.
“We got back to Kansas City airport and they had big smiles on their faces and were shaking everyone’s hands and they made some comments about how they didn’t have a welcome home ceremony and it was really great they finally got one,” Curtis said. “It’s a great way to show them that they are appreciated and that there is a lot of stuff out there for them and stuff out there to see. I know they’re really grateful for that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.