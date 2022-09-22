Three Emporia High School teams are in action today, with one playing in front of the home fans.
The volleyball team will hit the floor for the first time in a week when it hosts Manhattan and Salina Central in a triangular beginning at 5 p.m. Head coach Ping Wang likes what she has seen in practice.
“Practice has been pretty good,” Wang said on Wednesday. “Today we specifically worked on how to play against Manhattan. I feel like the girls are doing better after the Salina South loss [last week]. They’ve been practicing pretty well and we play home and I feel like the home advantage will help. Hopefully, we get a good crowd and the girls will play their game.”
Boys soccer will be on the road against Topeka High for a 6:15 p.m. kickoff. The team is coming off just its second loss of a season, 3-0 against Washburn Rural on Tuesday night. Head coach Victor Ibarra is hoping the guys will respond well to the challenge.
“Getting ready for Topeka High, they are another 6A school that is very good,” Ibarra said. “They are very physical and fast. The style that they play fits us better (than Washburn Rural) but I still expect Topeka High to be an extremely tough game. I’m hoping the guys step up to the challenge, have a different mentality and just go out and play.”
Girls golf will play in the Maize South Invite, a nine-hole tournament at Auburn Hills in Wichita. Head coach Rick Eckert is excited to see some schools the team does not normally see.
“It’ll be interesting because we’re going to see some schools we normally don’t see and some of those could potentially be in our regional this year,” Eckert said.
The team will face some different weather conditions, with temperatures not expected to get above the 50s and a chance of wind and rain. But with all the heat the team has faced so far, Eckert noted the girls are ready for a change.
“I think the girls are ready for the colder weather,” Eckert said. “They are so tired of the heat. It was such a battle on Tuesday, so this is going to be a refreshing change. The biggest factors will be the wind and the rain if it pops up and the biggest concern that I have is we have a lot of girls that have not seen the course that we’ll be playing.”
The team will once again be without Avary Eckert, who is recovering from an illness. Junior Lacey Rust will be back and Eckert is excited to have her back.
“It’s going to be very much like the last time we played but the nice thing is with Lacey coming back, we’ll have one additional person trying to score so if somebody does struggle a bit, we’ll be able to drop one score,” Eckert said.
Rust is excited to get back on the course, and also about the change in weather.
“I prefer playing in the cold rather than the heat, so it’s a little bit more comfortable for me that way,” Rust said.
