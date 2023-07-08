After a quiet opening in September, Liberty MD has officially opened its doors at its new, downtown location.

Opened by Dr. Aaron Watters and his wife and practice manager, Wendy, Liberty MD is a hometown doctor’s office, offering tailored, one-on-one care for patients in an old-school way.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.