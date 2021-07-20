We Are Emporia Arts Council Theatre will perform Neil Simon’s Tony Award nominated “Chapter Two” at Emporia Arts Council Davis Theatre 7:30 p.m. July 23-24.
“Chapter Two” is a story of two not so young lovers, capturing the story of widower George Schneider as he gets a second chance at love.
Schneider is an author who falls for recent divorcee Jennie Malone, matched by his charming brother Leo Schneider and overdramatic best friend Faye Medwick. As their relationship moves faster than most, the drama ensues.
Auditions were held at the end of May, and rehearsals started began in June.
Daniel Vazquez plays George Schneider, a widowed author; Zulema Renteria plays Jennie Malone, a divorced actress; Brennan Ryan plays Leo Schneider, a hilarious brother to George and Christina Noble-Speedie plays Faye Medwick, a best friend to Jennie.
This “dramedy” will evoke both humor and sadness.
“The major theme of this show would have to be the pains of falling in love again,” said director Orion Turner, who is also a social media chair at WEACT. “It really goes over the pain and joys of falling love after separation or losing a loved one. You will laugh and cry all at the same time.”
The play, directed by Turner and Jesse Duncan, is not a new one for the pair, who performed it as a duet in high school.
“While preparing we fell in love with the script and the characters,” he said. “We thought it would be a great show for WEACT’s debut show.”
One perk of having a small cast is the directors working one-on-one to capture the intimacy of the characters.
“I would say one of the challenges of such a small cast is the weight of the show being distributed to only our four cast members,” he said. “That said, with such a small cast we are really able to dive in and work with our actors on their characters and their characters’ relationships with the other characters.”
Tickets are $3-5 and are available to purchase at the Emporia Arts Center. For more information contact Turner at 17195@usd253.net.
