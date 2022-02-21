The Emporia Gazette
VALLEY CENTER – Seven of 12 Emporia High boys wrestlers qualified for state after competing at the 5A West Regional tournament on Friday and Saturday.
The Spartans took fourth place overall with a score of 130.0 at the 18-team tournament.
“I am very proud of all of the boys,” said Emporia head coach Brook Medrano. “They wrestled fantastic as a team are definitely wrestling their best wrestling right now.”
The top eight wrestlers in each weight class earned state-tournament berths.
Xerarch Tungjaroenkul (145) finished first in his weight class. Lukas Hainline (126), Davian White (182) and Bobby Trujillo (195) were each fourth-place finishers. Jesse Ultreras (170) placed fifth, Braxton Malone (106) placed sixth and Josiah Bradley (285) placed eighth.
The Spartans will wrestle in the 5A state tournament at Hartman Arena in Park City on Friday and Saturday.
Boys Wrestling 5A West Regional Team Scores
- Goddard 223.0
- Newton 181.5
- Maize 161.0
- Emporia 130.0
- Great Bend 128.0
- Bishop Carroll 127.5
- Hays 127.0
- Valley Center 125.0
- Kapaun Mt Carmel 122.0
- Andover 106.0
- Arkansas City 74.5
- Salina Central 72.0
- Andover Central 64.0
- Salina South 55.0
- Maize South 50.5
- Eisenhower 44.0
- Highland Park 10.0
- Topeka West 3.0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.