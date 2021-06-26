The U.S. Supreme Court unanimously handed down a narrow yet landmark decision against the NCAA on Monday morning, dealing a serious blow to the organization’s pretense of amateur sports and opening a future pathway to monumental changes in college athletics.
The ruling in NCAA v. Alston determined that the NCAA had violated antitrust laws when it limited the education-related benefits a school can provide to its student-athletes. The primary focus of the decision was NCAA Division I football and basketball, which are far and away the largest revenue generators for both the organization and its member institutions.
However, the Supreme Court did not touch on Division II specifically, leaving many to wonder what the future might look like for the NCAA’s intermediate tier.
Mike Racy is a lawyer and the former vice president of Division II. Now, he is the commissioner of the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association, one of Division II’s oldest and largest conferences.
He believes that NCAA v. Alston could have significant ramifications for Division II, as any modifications made to the top of the NCAA would surely trickle down to its lower levels.
“It’s too early to tell, but I do think that the ruling causes concern about whether or not the current restrictions that we have in place in Division II — and maybe even for schools in Division III — that limits what’s included in an athletic scholarship … if scrutinized by a court with this 9-0 Supreme Court decision that certainly it’s at legal risk,” he said.
A full scholarship at the Division II level is restricted to tuition, room and board, books and fees. In Division I, a full scholarship includes all of those components plus a cost of attendance stipend that can be used for a variety of things such as transportation, laundry or weekend meals.
The NCAA has had very strict regulations about what student-athletes can and cannot receive, both from their universities and from outside entities. Prior to the Supreme Court decision, college players were barred from education-related benefits such as post-eligibility paid internships, technology for class or study abroad opportunities from their universities because the NCAA viewed these as contraventions of its amateur underpinning.
However, the nation’s highest court regarded these limitations as violations of antitrust laws. Justice Neil Gorsuch, in writing for the court, said that the NCAA’s restrictions on education-related benefits amounted to “horizontal price fixing in a market where the defendants exercise monopoly control.”
Justice Brett Kavanaugh went a step further in his consenting opinion, which was more of a withering admonition of the NCAA.
“The NCAA couches its arguments for not paying student-athletes in innocuous labels,” Kavanaugh wrote. “But the labels cannot disguise the reality: The NCAA’s business model would be flatly illegal in almost any other industry in America.”
Even though the Supreme Court zeroed in on Division I, Racy believes that the precedent it set in such strong terms will be applicable to Division II as well.
“Those entities that can control a market — like the NCAA or, collectively, a group of conferences — coming together [to set limits], the Supreme Court is saying that that’s illegal,” he said. “And that’s why I really think that Division II has some work to be done to look at our current rules and see if those need to be relaxed in light of the Supreme Court’s decision.”
The court’s ruling did not require that schools must provide a certain amount of education-related benefits. Rather, it simply restricted the NCAA from curbing what non-cash benefits schools can offer their student-athletes while still allowing individual institutions and conferences to set their own limits.
Theoretically, this will create a freer market wherein schools with more resources are at liberty to entice better recruits with potential education-related benefits.
“The Supreme Court is recognizing that schools will need to make decisions on what they can and can’t provide,” Racy said. “And some of those limitations will certainly be driven by budget, resources, numbers of students.”
The reason for that, of course, is that the resource gap between Division II institutions like MIAA member Emporia State and the most elite Division I athletic departments is enormous. Although full scholarships are allowed under Division II regulations, Emporia State rarely hands them out to its student-athletes.
It can’t afford to.
“We’re bound by resources and what we’re able to provide and pay for,” said Hornet athletic director Kent Weiser. “ … Frankly, there’s not a pool of funds that we could tap into that would help with this. I think it is just going to have to fit in with the amount that we have per sport and the amount that we can raise, that this is where that’s going to help you with the overall education experience. But we’re not really close on taking care of all your education expenses.”
And that’s not even considering the possibility that actual compensation of student-athletes could be on its way down the pike. While the Alston case did not determine that the NCAA must allow players to be paid, Kavanaugh’s opinion certainly “took it to another level,” according to Racy.
“[T]he NCAA’s business model of using unpaid student athletes to generate billions of dollars in revenue for the colleges raises serious questions under the antitrust laws,” Kavanaugh wrote. “In particular, it is highly questionable whether the NCAA and its member colleges can justify not paying student athletes a fair share of the revenues on the circular theory that the defining characteristic of college sports is that the colleges do not pay student athletes. And if that asserted justification is unavailing, it is not clear how the NCAA can legally defend its remaining compensation rules.”
In light of that, Racy said it might just be a matter of time before college players start making money — whether as paid employees of their school or through the monetization of their name, image and likeness, which is also currently banned by the NCAA, although that seems to be on shaky footing as well.
But as with education-related benefits in the Alston ruling, Racy doesn’t expect that schools would be required to pay players or that there would be a minimum wage, so to speak, if — or, perhaps, when — the moratorium on student-athlete compensation is lifted.
“Even [Kavanaugh’s] decision didn’t say that … [student-athletes] have to be compensated at this amount,” Racy said. “He’s still saying that the market will control that and schools will make those decisions based on whether a student is a starter or not a starter or what position they play. He’s not advocating for minimum pay or minimum compensation. He’s just saying it possibly should be permitted.”
If that were to happen, the programs with more resources would be able to offer more compensation and therefore be more likely to draw in better recruits. But those institutions would almost exclusively be Division I schools.
Division II schools, meanwhile, would probably continue going about their business, doing their best within their means. That, after all, is the hook on which Division II hangs its proverbial hat.
Even amidst the looming revolution in college sports, Weiser still has faith in the Division II model, which seeks to bridge the gap between athletics as an extension of education and athletics as purely a form of entertainment.
“I think Division II will always be more about education and more regional in scope [than Division I],” he said. “ … Division II, we’ve kind of tried to carve out an identity of balance, of life in the balance, and it’s not just let[ting] your late teens and early 20s be consumed by sport participation. Let’s give you a chance to do both. Get an education while you’re seeing how far you can go on that.”
There are certainly many young people who see their sport as a means of making money now or in the future, but Weiser also knows that there are plenty who just want the opportunity to play while they get their education, before they have to grow up all the way.
Division II is the place for those athletes.
“Education as a base of athletic participation is really the way to go, with your team pride and your university pride and how many alums that came out that played college sports but did not continue on and yet have a great affinity for their school and those memories and those lessons,” Weiser said. “I think that tie should always be there.”
Many alarmist pundits have spun the Supreme Court’s decision as the first gurglings of college sports’ death rattle, but Racy doesn’t see it that way.
Yes, the NCAA certainly has a long, difficult road ahead of it and change is never easy.
And of course, there’s always the possibility that Division II institutions could lose sight of the goal and meander down the same path as Division I. As NCAA restrictions are lifted, Racy is concerned that some MIAA schools, in the interest of keeping up with the rest of the league, might redirect their resources to invest more in major sports while Olympic sports drop off.
But he also perceives a positive within the coming change. As people become disillusioned by the growing ostentation of Division I, he thinks there is an opportunity for Division II schools to draw in new fans.
“They’re going to continue to see, at the Division II level, schools that are very successful in the MIAA, that compete for national championships, but do so in a budget that’s more integrated with the university’s budget, that isn’t paying coaches millions of dollars, that hasn’t put gold knobs on the drawers in the locker room,” he said. “It’s more of a reasonable approach, I think, of college athletics.”
Racy said it will be interesting to keep an eye on the news coming out of Indianapolis over the next week as the NCAA works out how to respond to the Supreme Court’s ruling.
“Change is inevitable and change can certainly be an opportunity, but it’s going to take a lot of hard work and difficult conversations to figure out the path forward, to make sure that changes are a positive opportunity for all of our schools,” he said.
