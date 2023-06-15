Emporia High School has a new head softball coach.
Tommy McClure, who comes to Emporia after serving as the head coach at Liberal High School for five years, was named the new Lady Spartan on Wednesday night.
“I'm excited to be able to work with the girls,” McClure said. “Their league is one of the toughest that you will see in the state and 5A is a beast of its own. I don’t like backing away from tough competition and I've always tried to teach my athletes not to duck away from that. You know these girls are going to be battle-tested having faced some of the toughest players and teams in the state, and I’m excited to be a part of Emporia.”
McClure has an extensive background in coaching softball. In addition to his time at Liberal, McClure spent two tears in Hugoton and has been coaching travel softball in southwest Kansas for nine years. He was looking to move to the eastern part of the state, and Emporia proved to be the right fit.
A KU graduate, McClure has three daughters who played softball growing up. They lived near Topeka and he “got roped into” coaching them when they were little. That’s when his coaching path began. He moved out west to take a teaching job when his oldest daughter was about to enter high school. Unlike in Topeka, there was no feeder program in town, so he created the Blues travel team to help girls who wanted to play at a higher level.
McClure wants people to know he puts his team first and is always looking to improve as a coach to get the most out of his players.
“I'm one of those people that likes to be hands-on,” McClure said. “It doesn't matter what the program is. I put my whole effort into it and I've always been that way. I even did wrestling in western Kansas and I didn't have a wrestling background at the time. But I’m not one of those coaches that is there for the paycheck. So, I dove in, learned as much as I could about the sport and became one of the top assistants in Liberal. I'm constantly trying to find ways to improve as a coach so we can teach the girls to make sure they're getting what they need to help us become competitive.”
Originally from the Hugoton area, McClure has moved around a lot. He spent time in Colorado as a kid and went to high school and met his wife in Casper, Wyoming before attending college at KU.
McClure plans on teaching Special Education at Emporia High School. He will take over for Annie Rockley, who was the Spartans’ head coach for one season. She left to take a teaching position with the Spring Hill school district.
