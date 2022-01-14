PITTSBURG – After a 10-day break due to COVID-19 protocols, the Emporia State women’s basketball team came out flat Thursday against Pittsburg State in an 82-56 defeat.
The Hornets (9-6, 4-5 MIAA) shot 35.8% (24 of 67) from the floor and 8.7% (2 of 23) from 3-point distance as they lost their second straight game by at least 26 points.
The game was tied at 2-2 with 7:34 left in the first quarter when Victoria Price scored off a tip-in for Emporia State, but Pittsburg State’s Erin Davis hit a 3-pointer on the Gorillas’ ensuing possession and they never looked back.
Tre’Zure Jobe was the only Hornet to score in double figures, putting up 12 points to go along with four assists and two steals. Price led Emporia State with seven rebounds.
Pittsburg State hit 48.4% (30 of 62) of its shot attempts and 42.% (11 of 26) of its 3-pointers.
Tristan Gegg led the Gorillas (10-5, 5-4 MIAA) with 17 points while Davis had 12 and Sydnee Crain had 10.
Emporia State will be back on the floor at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at Missouri Southern. The Lions (9-5, 6-3 MIAA) beat Washburn 69-50 on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.