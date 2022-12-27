The Lyon County Commission approved encumbering funds for two future road and bridge improvement projects at its meeting Friday afternoon.
Commissioners encumbered $100,000 to KDOT Fiscal Services for improvements to the Americus Road from Road 245 North to Highway 56 and $100,000 for the bridge replacement over Troublesome Creek on County Road J. Both projects will be funded through sales tax funds.
Also for the road and bridge department, the county approved a purchase of oil pumps service equipment and lifts from Myers Brothers of Kansas City for the new Road Shop in the amount of $310,840.13 and a P90 Ironworker for the new Bridge Shop in the amount of $54,338.
The commission also received an update on the Lyon County Food and Farm Council. Council representative Teresa Briggs said the council has almost completed an assessment of the county’s food system.
“We want to try to promote equity in the food system,” Briggs said.
She added that a council member has also begun a basic needs coalition, focusing on food insecurity, housing and financial situations at Emporia State University. The council has also had conversations with community members who struggle with food insecurity and are working to help remedy the issue.
“I think at this point they are doing great,” Briggs said. “… They are all very passionate about this topic and wanting people to be able to recognize that just because a student may have a scholarship doesn’t mean they are rolling in dough … there’s just a lot of things that we take for granted that we are all learning about and finding ways to help deal with.”
In other business, the commission rescinded three motions to approve purchases or allocations.
The first, an invoice from Election Source for $4,125 for the 2022 poll pad annual license fees is currently being contested by the county. Lyon County Clerk and Election Officer Tammy Vopat said the payment will be halted until the invoice is corrected.
Additionally, an appropriation of $375,000 with two letters of support for the Emporia Main Street EDA Grant was canceled. County Controller Dan Williams said Main Street did not receive the grant and therefore, will not be spending the allocation, which was funded out of the ARP fund.
Finally, the commission rescinded a purchase order for a 2022 Ford F150 4x4 crew cab truck in the amount of $33,993 from John North Ford. Williams said the order has already been canceled and the county simply needed to clear the motion to purchase the truck from the record.
F Paid the annual membership dues for the Kansas Association of Counties.
F Approved paying $37,000 for audit fees to Agler & Gaeddert.
F Purchased 5.48 acres of right-of-way property on Americus Road for $41,000 out of sales tax funds.
