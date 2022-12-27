Lyon County Courthouse

The Lyon County Commission approved encumbering funds for two future road and bridge improvement projects at its meeting Friday afternoon.

Commissioners encumbered $100,000 to KDOT Fiscal Services for improvements to the Americus Road from Road 245 North to Highway 56 and $100,000 for the bridge replacement over Troublesome Creek on County Road J. Both projects will be funded through sales tax funds.

