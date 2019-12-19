Few things show greater love than something made by hand.
When I was perusing the November magazines, I saw a recipe for something that reminded me of my mother: homemade doughnuts.
I remember her doing this. It was sometime around 1972, I think. I don’t quite remember how they tasted, but I do remember the dough rising, Mom punching it down, letting me help cut out the rings (using jelly jars and juice glasses).
Mom had a cast iron Dutch oven, which has since gone to Jesus, I guess, and I remember her telling me to stand back because the oil was very hot. She dropped in a doughnut, then pulled me closer to see how it would sink, then float to the top on a mat of bubbles.
She’d flip it with a fork, and not long thereafter there was a piping hot, perfectly tan doughnut resting on a mass of paper towels, ready for my job: dusting with powdered sugar.
I remember Mom testing it with her finger, and when it was just cool enough, breaking it in half, one for each of us. The freshest, best doughnut ever. I don’t remember how it tasted, exactly, but I do remember the love.
So, in a wave of optimistic nostalgia, I decided to make my own doughnuts this year. The recipe I spied, Better Homes & Gardens, I think, called for apple cider. What could be better? The apple cider was flowing freely at the Karr orchard; Thanksgiving was coming. I forgot my personal culinary curse: dry, active yeast.
I missed the Turkey Day deadline, but determined to conquer this beast, I made a second attempt. Please don’t be afraid to try; I really think it’s just me and Murphy’s Law. In the end, I had a big plate of tasty doughnuts, not nearly as good as the ones Mom made, but I could feel her guiding hand with me.
Let’s get cooking.
Spiced Cider Donuts
3 1/4 - 3 3/4 cups all-purpose flour, divided
2 packages active dry yeast (4 1/2 teaspoons)
1 1/2 teaspoons ancho chile powder or ground cardamom
3/4 cup peeled, cored and finely chopped apple (1 small)
1/2 cup butter
1/2 cup apple cider or apple juice
1/4 cup milk
1/4 cup sugar
1 teaspoon salt
2 eggs, lightly beaten
Vegetable oil for deep-fat frying
2 cups powdered sugar
2 - 3 Tablespoons milk
I’m going to start with some commentary. First, this is a long process. There are two rises in excess of an hour each, plus probably another hour of mixing, kneading, rolling, cutting and frying. Plan to stay home.
Second, the area you are working in needs to be warm, and it wouldn’t hurt to be a little humid. I put a large roaster pan in the oven, full of water, at 250 degrees to help create the environment. I’m pretty sure cold and dry killed my first yeast.
Third, this recipe is different because it calls for ancho chile powder, I thought that was neat, but you can substitute more traditional spices such as cinnamon and nutmeg, a dash of cloves. In the end, I should have used a lot more chile to get the effect I anticipated.
Finally, the doughnut glaze makes a LOT. I would do half the recipe or even just eyeball it, seasoning to taste.
Here we go.
In a large bowl, stir together 1 3/4 cups flour, the yeast and chile powder.
In a medium saucepan heat and stir apple, butter, cider, milk, sugar and salt just until warm (120 - 130 degrees) and butter almost melts. Use a candy or oil thermometer. My meat thermometer will do the 120-130, but later we need 365.
And, truthfully, consider driving north on Highway 99 about 10 minutes to the Karr Orchard and buy some of their locally-grown and produced apple cider. Grab a bag of apples while you’re there and some jars of jelly. Or check out the Emporia Farmers Market Saturday, 10 a.m. – noon, at Waters True Value — Bob Karr is almost always there, plus there are lots of other wonderful things perfect for the season. Maybe even some Brenzikofer Pfeffernusse! But, I digress.
My apologies.
Add the cider mixture and eggs (lightly beaten) to the flour mixture. Stir to combine. Stir in as much of the remaining flour as you can, starting with one cup, then going a quarter of a cup at a time. This is messy, sticky and takes strength. Why on earth it didn’t occur to me to use my stand mixer, I cannot say. Perhaps Mom was whispering in my ear so I’d understand what she went through.
Lightly grease a sizable, deep bowl for the dough to rise in. Flour your hands and keep the flour handy.
Turn the dough out onto a lightly-floured surface. Knead in enough remaining flour to make a moderately soft dough that is smooth and elastic (3 to 5 minutes total; dough will be slightly sticky). Shape into a ball. Place in the lightly greased bowl, turning once to grease the surface. Cover; let rise in a warm place until double in size (1 to 1 1/2 hours).
This is where I will have turned off my oven, and put the bowl in there with the oven door barely ajar; nice and warm and moist.
Now, the dough has doubled in size. It’s like a poofy little balloon, and you’re going to sock it on the tummy. Punch dough down and turn out onto a lightly floured surface, where you will roll out and cut the doughnuts. Divide in half, cover, and let rest 10 minutes.
Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. Lightly flour the parchment.
Roll each half of the dough ball to 1/2-inch thickness. Cut dough with a floured 2 1/2-inch donut cutter, dipping it into flour between cuts. Reroll scraps as necessary.
Place donuts and donut holes on the prepared baking sheet. Cover with a light kitchen towel; let rise in a warm place (back to my still-warm oven) until double in size (45 to 60 minutes).
According to the recipe, you have three options for cooking the doughnuts.
• To fry: In a 3-quart, heavy saucepan heat 1 1/2 inches oil over medium to 365 degrees. (If using an electric deep-fat fryer, follow manufacturer’s directions.) Fry donuts, two or three at a time, about 2 minutes or until golden brown, turning once. (To prevent donuts from absorbing too much oil, it is important to maintain oil temperature at 365. Use a deep-fry thermometer to check oil temperature.) Remove donuts with a slotted spoon. Drain on paper towels. Repeat with remaining doughnuts and holes.
• To bake: Bake at 350 degrees for 12 to 15 minutes.
• To Air-Fry: Spritz with vegetable oil spray and air-fry 4 to 5 minutes.
I don’t have a hot air fryer, so I pulled out Mom’s cast iron fish-frying pot (which is still in the family) and fried half, while baking the other half. The baked ones looked prettier, but the fried ones tasted better. A lot better.
I have to say, none of this tasted half as good the next day, even when dipped in café au lait. Fresh is best.
Anywho, dip tops of donuts and holes in spiced glaze (below). Let stand until glaze is set. Makes 21 donuts plus holes.
Spiced Glaze
In a small bowl, combine 2 cups powdered sugar and 1/4 teaspoon ancho chile powder or ground cardamom. Stir in enough milk (2 to 3 tablespoons) to make a thin icing consistency. Serve immediately or refrigerate, due to icing.
