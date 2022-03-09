The Lebo High School girls’ basketball team heads to the Class 1A Division II state tournament Thursday, seeking a third championship for the program.
The Wolves captured the 1994 2A title and the 2001 1A championship. They were undefeated both seasons.
“It’s an exciting week for us,” said Lebo head coach Patrick Gardner. “This is something that was definitely one of our goals throughout the season. That we wanted to make the state tournament and kinda see where it could go from there.”
But Lebo’s first dance partner provides some challenges. Hanover (19-4) is a staunch competitor that the Wolves (22-1) will have to meet right out of the gate. And it will be like playing against themselves.
“Just like anything, it’s about matchups,” Gardner said. “They play eight players just like us…Very similar to us. Pretty much a mirror image of us, to be honest with you. Everything that they do is very similar. …Defensively, getting out and pressuring the basketball, and kind of a 1-2-2 look.”
Hanover employs a strategy of causing turnovers to create offensive opportunities, Gardner said.
“And kinda get on teams early and don’t give them any time to breathe,” he said. “They will shoot a lot of threes.”
Gardner said Hanover has six players averaging between 6-9 points per game, which sounds a bit like Lebo.
“We have five players that average six points a game all the way up to 14 points a game,” he said.
Junior forward Brooklyn Jones is averaging 14 points per game, sophomore guard Audrey Peek 11 points and freshman forward Saige Hadley nine points. Seniors Alli Moore and Abby Peek are averaging nine points and seven points, respectively,
“We have not seen quickness and length the way that we’re gonna see it on Thursday,” Gardner said. “And so we have to try and replicate that as much as we can in practice.”
However, he doesn’t feel Hanover has a guard as strong as Burlingame’s Daelyn Winters or a post player that’s as tough inside as Burlingame’s Kaylin Noonan.
Burlingame (20-2) advanced to the Class 1A Division I State Championship.
Yet Gardner realizes this year’s 1A DII group is a substantial one and believes three of the four teams in the bracket are the best in the state.
“It will be a tough road for us to be able to get where we want to be able to get to in the end, which is obviously the state championship,” he said.
Lebo meets Hanover High School Thursday at 8 p.m. at Barton Community College in Great Bend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.