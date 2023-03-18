There will be a new, yet familiar face leading the Emporia High School softball team this season.
Annie Rockley will be leading the Lady Spartans this season, taking over for Aaron Hammond who resigned in November.
“I’m grateful to be in this position,” Rockley said. “I’ve always been a vocal leader, so to be in a spot where I can voice my opinion and put in the routines that I want to see is very exciting. These girls are very coachable so that honestly makes my job pretty easy and I’m very happy to be here.”
A Kansas City, Mo. native, Rockley has an extensive softball history herself. She started playing t-ball and went right into competitive softball. She played at Raytown High School where she started on varsity all four years before moving on to play for Heidi and Scott Jordan at Highland Community College, where she was an honorable mention All-Jayhawk pick as a sophomore.
Rockley arrived in Emporia when she transferred to Emporia State to finish her collegiate career. She was named to the All-MIAA Second Team as a senior in 2018. She then got an opportunity to play for a junior USA team with the USA-AI overseas for a week in Curacao after graduation.
The USA Athletes International, Inc. is described on its website as “a non-profit organization dedicated to giving amateur athletes and coaches the opportunity to participate in international Olympic-style sporting events throughout the world, while also allowing them to broaden their educational and cultural knowledge of the world through the experience.”
“That was an amazing experience with an opportunity to show me what playing internationally is like,” Rockley said.
Rockley stayed in Emporia to get her masters from ESU in School Counseling and will finish her master’s in Special Education from Fort Hays this summer. She was able to get on the coaching staff at Emporia High School as an assistant and JV coach prior to this year. She also teaches special education at the high school.
Coaching was not something that was on Rockley’s radar. She said things just fell into place and it ended up coming naturally to her. She credited her past experiences with various teammates and coaches over the years for shaping her into the coach she is today.
“I’ve played for multiple coaches, so I’ve seen different philosophies, practice routines and game styles and I feel like that makes me pretty well-rounded when it comes to my perspective,” Rockley said. “I try to implement my own style from what I’ve learned as well.”
Though she is not from Emporia, Rockley has enjoyed her time here and said it was important to her to stay in Emporia and give back to this community. She is now looking forward to her next challenge as a head softball coach.
“I really love this town,” Rockley said. “Coming from a big city, having a smaller area is nice and the community has been great to me. I’ve really enjoyed the support I’ve gotten here dating back to when I was a player in college, so I wanted to stay to give back to this community and help create a solid softball program here.”
