A “vendor error” received blame Tuesday for confusion with Lyon County's ad valorem tax statements.
“The Notice of Estimated Taxes included incorrect calculations,” a joint statement from Lyon County and the City of Emporia said.
“Residents will receive a corrected Notice of Estimated Taxes in the coming weeks,” the news release added.
A budget projection presented to the Emporia City Commission last week indicated the city expects $5.44 million in ad valorem property taxes in 2023. It is not clear if Tuesday's announcement will affect that.
Four public hearings are planned on the estimated taxes:
People with questions about their tax notices can contact the Lyon County Clerk's office.
