IMG_5513.jpg

Village Elementary Eagle Leaders announced the National Showcase School designation to their fellow students Friday at the Village Elementary Talent Show.

 Shayla Gaulding/Gazette

Village Elementary has been named a Capturing Kids’ Hearts National Showcase School for the sixth year in a row.

The announcement came during the school’s last STREAM day of the year, during its variety talent showcase. Village Elementary principal Brandi Mitchell said being National Showcase School means that Village Elementary has taken the principles of being a Capturing Kids’ Heart School and pushed its boundaries to the fullest capacity.

