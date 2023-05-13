Village Elementary has been named a Capturing Kids’ Hearts National Showcase School for the sixth year in a row.
The announcement came during the school’s last STREAM day of the year, during its variety talent showcase. Village Elementary principal Brandi Mitchell said being National Showcase School means that Village Elementary has taken the principles of being a Capturing Kids’ Heart School and pushed its boundaries to the fullest capacity.
Capturing Kids’ Hearts equips professionals in K-12 education to implement transformational processes focused on social-emotional wellbeing, relationship-driven campus culture and student connectedness through experiential training, expert coaching, a character-based curriculum for students and personalized support.
“Because of the rigor of our evaluation process, the Capturing Kids’ Hearts National Showcase Schools award is both a high aspiration and an exemplary recognition of excellence,” Capturing Kids’ Heart said.
“Teachers, students and families have just worked very hard,” Mitchell added. “It’s all about building relationships and we do that well here.”
Kindergarten teacher Jen McKay has been part of the Capturing Kids’ Hearts process since the beginning, nine years ago. To McKay, living up to the standard of a National Showcase School takes living and breathing the program every day, much of which goes unseen.
“With our kids, with our Eagle Leaders that greet our kids and our families in the mornings,” she said. “It takes the people behind the scenes having the meetings for our Eagle Leaders to be leaders and to know what that really means.”
Technology coach Chelsea Evans said keeping the effort it takes to be National Showcase School up, especially during COVID, can be a challenge.
“We suddenly just left and we dropped everything we were doing on a daily basis and then when we came back it was kind of ‘How do we start again with wearing masks and doing things?” she said. “So, then we couldn’t gather together as families and groups so we tried to adapt to that and implement it in ways that we could. Then it’s a year later and it’s ‘Oh yeah, we used to have this activity or used to do this’ and even though it’s only a year later since we were back completely, it’s trying to get the ball rolling on what we were doing. Trying to go from the adapted versions back to the way that it was originally meant to be implemented. I think that has been a challenge and I think we are now back to where we started and even surpassing where we were before COVID.”
Village Elementary is the only National Showcase School in USD 253 history. Next year, the entire district will participate in Capturing Kids’ Hearts, from pre-kindergarten through high school.
