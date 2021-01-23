Over the course of its 100-year existence, the Lyon County League Tournament has not only provided the local community with weeks of quality basketball, but also plenty of cherished memories.
When The Gazette posted a question to social media last week asking area residents their favorite stories over the years, the majority of responses surrounded relationships rather than any specific accomplishments on the court. Whether involving family members, players and coaches, or strangers in the stands, the responses showed that if one thing about the LCL Tournament has remained the same over the decades, it has been the event’s ability to bring people together.
And for some, the connections have been lifelong.
“My husband and I both participated in the tourney in high school,” said Jenny Schmidt, wife of Olpe Basketball Coach Chris Schmidt. “He started for Olpe and I was a cheerleader. In 1991, we were both in college and we had our first date at the Lyon County League girl’s championship game as his youngest sister was playing. Over the years, we’ve spent a lot of time at the tournament together.”
While the circumstances of the tournament have changed a bit for the Schmidts with Chris now on the sidelines, it hasn’t done anything to take the special feeling away for the couple, or the family they have since built.
“Both of our sons have played in the tourney, too,” Schmidt said. “They both told us when they were little that LCL tourney week was just as exciting as Christmas for them. They sat behind the bench when they were young and were the water boys for the Eagles, so all the coaches knew them. Now, they have several long standing friendships with those men. We all have great memories because it’s a special event. Generations of families have memories.”
The experiences gained by participants over the years haven’t just provided families with stories to share at the dinner table, but also with fun ways to assert bragging rights over loved ones. While the jury may still be out on which was the better athlete or who belonged to the better series of teams, former Northern Heights basketball player Chris Wedel and his father, Mike (who played for Hartford), both view the LCL Tournament as a stage for some of their best past performances.
“I loved playing in this tournament from 1996-2000 for NHHS,” Chris posted to the Emporia Gazette Facebook page. “We won the tournament one of those seasons and I won the three-point shootout. I have great memories in that gym.”
“That’s great!” responded Mike, not to be outdone. “I played there from 1976-1980. Also had great memories there. Had one of my personal high scoring games there for Hartford.”
Having developed into a staple of entertainment for individuals of all ages, the tournament’s propensity for drama and excitement has served to inspire some of its most recent highlights by giving younger athletes something to strive for. For Madison High’s Chase Harrison — who hit a well-contested, buzzer-beating, three-point basket to give the Bulldogs a 37-36 victory over Lebo in last season’s boys final — the eventual moment of glory began developing while he was still in the stands.
“I grew up going to the Lyon County League Tournament, and just two years prior to that memorable night for me, I remember sitting up in the nosebleed section watching a battle between Olpe and Burlingame, hoping that would be Madison one day,” Harrison said. “Sure enough, two years later, it was as we battled Lebo all game long in the championship. That shot for me in an atmosphere like that — still a year later — is surreal. If it weren’t for my teammates battling all night long with me, I wouldn’t have been in that situation, but that’s a night I will be talking about for years to come and will never forget.
“I think about that shot quite a bit, especially if we are in a close game. I think about that and how I want to be able to do it again.”
This year’s edition of the Lyon County League tournament will be hosted Jan. 25-30 in Emporia’s White Auditorium. A complete bracket of match-ups will be released over the weekend.
