Emporia will be part of a new “Grand Prix Cycling” series which begins next year.
The Life Time Grand Prix series announced Tuesday will have six races, with 20 invited men and 20 invited women competing. Emporia's event will be second, with the Garmin Unbound Gravel 200-mile race on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
The series promises a $250,000 prize purse. The announcement notes events may rotate annually.
Interested riders can apply to compete online through Monday, Dec 6.
The 2022 Life Time Grand Prix Series Lineup includes:
- April 7-10: marathon mountain bike race at the Life Time Sea Otter Classic presented by Continental Tire in Monterey, Calif.
- June 4: 200-mile Garmin UNBOUND Gravel presented by Craft Sportswear in Emporia.
- July 9: 70-mile Crusher in the Tushar presented by The Creamery in Beaver, Utah
- August 13: Stages Cycling Leadville Trail 100 MTB in Leadville, Colo.
- September 17: 40-mile Chequamegon MTB presented by Trek in Cable, Wis.
- October 22: 100-mile Life Time Big Sugar Gravel in Bentonville, Ark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.