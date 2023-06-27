The Emporia Spartan 16’s extended its winning streak to five games before dropping the nightcap against the Kansas Senators out of Topeka at Soden’s Grove on Tuesday night.

“Our guys have really turned a corner since the beginning of the summer,” assistant coach Brady McAfee said. “To be able to play 14 innings like we have been the last few weeks and even again tonight, this is a totally different team than what we saw in the spring and early in the summer.”

