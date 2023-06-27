The Emporia Spartan 16’s extended its winning streak to five games before dropping the nightcap against the Kansas Senators out of Topeka at Soden’s Grove on Tuesday night.
“Our guys have really turned a corner since the beginning of the summer,” assistant coach Brady McAfee said. “To be able to play 14 innings like we have been the last few weeks and even again tonight, this is a totally different team than what we saw in the spring and early in the summer.”
Emporia won the opener, 6-5. Both teams scored twice in the first with Emporia rallying with two out in the bottom half. Owen Ruge was hit by a pitch, Madden Seidl walked and Caydrick Crouch singled to load the bases. A passed ball allowed Ruge to score and advanced the runners to second and third before Joe Krueger singled to center to drive in Seidl, tying the game at two.
Neither team scored in the second and Emporia took the lead with a four-run third inning. Grady Howe led off with a single and Max Rusco doubled to put runners on second and third. Ruge singled to right to plate both runners and give Emporia a 4-2 lead.
Crouch then reached on an error that allowed Ruge to score and, after Krueger singled to put runners on the corners, Luke Pitman grounded into a fielder’s choice that drove in Crouch to make it 6-2 Emporia.
The Senators made it close in the top of the seventh when it scored three runs, but Emporia was able to hold on for the one-run win.
Seidl picked up the win on the mound, allowing two runs on five hits with two walks and seven strikeouts over five innings.
Emporia dropped the nightcap, 7-6. They struck first with a run in the bottom of the first. Rusco walked with one out before stealing second. He then scored on an RBI single to center from Ruge.
The Senators struck for three runs in the top of the third but Emporia responded with a five spot in the bottom half. Jackson Goodman led off with a single but was caught stealing second base for the first out of the inning.
Three straight Spartan batters walked to load the bases for Ruge, who drove in Tanner Seidl with a single to left. Madden Seidl followed that up with a two-run single to left to plate Rusco and Howe to give Emporia a 4-3 lead.
Crouch then reached on an error that allowed Ruge to score from second and Joe Krueger grounded out to bring home Madden Seidl to make it a 6-3 game. But the Senators battled back in the top of the seventh with four runs to take a 7-6 lead.
“We played two good games tonight,” McAfee said. “It just came down to a few plays that we needed our guys to make. Our guys battled at the plate in both games and we could have been sharper defensively, but we learn from that and move forward.”
Emporia (8-9) will play in the Topeka Scrappers Tournament this weekend, beginning on Friday at 10 a.m. against the Scrappers.
