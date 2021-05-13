The Emporia High girls swim and dive team finished fifth overall at Thursday's Centennial League meet.
Divers Cadance Vincent took first place and Jayce Stutler finished third for the Spartans, as highlights for EHS.
The 200 free relay team of Alison Brown, Faith Finley, Emily Leihsing and Brooklyn Wiltz, was also a top finisher. The team took third.
Vincent is a 1st team All-League pick. Stutler, Leihsing, Wiltz and Hailey Williams received honorable mentions.
Coach Jamie Dawson said the team will find out next week if they have made it into state.
"We’re basically on the bubble right now of in or out," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.