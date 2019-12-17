Last week, 14-year-old Braxton Higgins accomplished one of his dreams and made Emporia proud.
As our story detailed on Saturday, Higgins was representing Team USA when he earned the gold medal at the 2019 World Trampoline and Tumbling event in Tokyo, Japan.
Higgins has placed high in world competitions before, but to take the gold medal and beat out the best gymnasts in the world was an amazing achievement.
Last week, it was exciting to hear the town buzzing as people talked about his gold medal win.
The win already has Higgins looking forward and thinking about his next world competitions.
As we editorialized before his trip to the Toyko competition — despite reaching this high level — there is no financial assistance to help Braxton travel and attend these competitions.
The Trip to Tokoyo cost $10,000, and the Higgins family has set up a GoFundMe page along with some fundraisers to help raise the needed funds. To date, $3,000 has been raised, and even though the event is over, you can still help.
Any donation will help make a difference on Higgins’ path to win an Olympic Gold medal.
Donations can be made online and in person. To make a donation online, go to — gofundme.com under the campaign name “Chasing Dreams-Road to Tokyo” — and physically at any Lyon County State Bank location through the Braxton Higgins Fund.
Chris Walker
Editor & Publisher
