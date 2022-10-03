The Emporia High School girls tennis team finished fifth in the Centennial League Tournament on Monday.
Kali Keough led the Lady Spartans with a fourth-place finish in first singles. She was 2-2 on the day.
“I just wanted to be consistent all day and try as hard as I could, but it didn’t end up as well as I would have liked,” Keough said. “One thing I can learn from these matches today is to not get too down on myself going forward.”
Peyton Chanley and Lillee Frank in first doubles finished seventh with a 1-3 record. Kailey Reynoso and Ashlyn Foraker took 11th in second doubles with a 2-2 record. Second singles player Darian Chadwick came in 12th with a 1-3 record.
“It’s kind of hard to prepare the girls for this meet just because we don’t really get to play two out of three sets much throughout the year,” head coach Saul Trujillo said. “We work all year long and try to stay in shape for these tournaments that are going to be long days. That’s the best way we can prepare them.”
Manhattan won the league title with 37 points. Emporia finished with 17 team points.
The Lady Spartans will host a Class 5A regional on Saturday beginning at 10 a.m.
“The good thing about this league tournament is the format is the same as regionals, so this will help us get ready for next week,” Trujillo said.
